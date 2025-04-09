Wires

Judge in Texas temporarily bars US from invoking Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans held at facility there

Judge in Texas temporarily bars US from invoking Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans held at facility there.

The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 4:08PM

McALLEN, Texas — Judge in Texas temporarily bars US from invoking Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans held at facility there.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Judge in Texas temporarily bars US from invoking Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans held at facility there

Judge in Texas temporarily bars US from invoking Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans held at facility there.

Wires

European Union members approve new tariffs on $23 billion in US goods in retaliation for Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs

Wires

US stocks open mostly lower as markets remain shaky following latest escalations in the global trade war