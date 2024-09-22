Judge hits major league-leading 54th homer, Stanton, Volpe also connect as Yankees pound A's 10-0

Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu has begun doing some light movement and recently hit off a tee as he resumes some baseball activity while recovering from a right hip impingement. Boone expected to know more about LeMahieu's chances of returning this season once the club returns home. ... 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. had the night off ahead of the afternoon series finale. Boone had been wanting to get Jon Berti a game, so the timing worked well. Anthony Rizzo also rested as Oswaldo Cabrera eared a start at first base. ... Soto returned to the starting lineup batting second and playing right field a day after being scratched following a left leg injury sustained Thursday sliding into a wall to make a catch. He had a pinch-hit RBI double in the 10th inning of Friday's 4-2 win.