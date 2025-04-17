Judge hits go-ahead homer to end 10-game drought as Yankees edge Royals 4-3 for 3-game sweep

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning that ended a 10-game drought, and the New York Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.
With a runner at second base in the ninth, Cody Bellinger made a diving catch in right field on MJ Melendez's sinking liner to preserve Fernando Cruz's first career save.
Judge went deep for the first time since April 4 in Pittsburgh when he lifted a 1-0 sinker from John Schreiber (1-1) into the New York bullpen beyond the right-center fence.
Judge had three hits for the third time this season. He reached base four times and his batting average climbed 27 points to a major league-best .409.
Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt had some dominant moments and pitched 5 2/3 innings of three-run ball in his season debut. After recovering from rotator cuff tendinitis, the right-hander permitted four hits and threw 73 pitches.
Anthony Volpe hit a two-run double in the third and Bellinger had an RBI double in the fourth to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead.
Schmidt retired 11 straight before Drew Waters opened the fifth with a single and scored on Kyle Isbel's triple. Isbel scored the tying run on a groundout by Jonathan India.
Salvador Perez hit an RBI single four batters in before Schmidt settled down.