Judge hits first home run of this postseason and Yankees beat Guardians 6-3 for 2-0 ALCS lead

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt starts Thursday at Cleveland. He allowed two runs and four hits over 4⅔ innings in Division Series Game 3, wasting a 2-0 lead before New York won 3-2. He faced the Guardians once this year, pitching five scoreless innings before allowing a pair of runs — one unearned — in the sixth inning of a 3-2 victory. Cleveland wouldn’t commit to a starter but LHP Matthew Boyd is a possibility. Bibee’s quick exit could allow him to start on short rest rather than in a Game 6.