Judge will halt Trump administration from ending humanitarian parole for people from four countries

''DHS's decision to terminate the CHNV program and existing grants of parole under that program is within this statutory authority and comports with the notice requirements of the statute and regulations,'' they wrote. ''Additionally, given the temporary nature of CHNV parole and CHNV parolees' pre-existing inability to seek re-parole under the program, their harms are outweighed by the harms to the public if the Secretary is not permitted to discontinue a program she has determined does not serve the public interest.''