Judge will halt Trump administration from ending humanitarian parole for people from four countries

BOSTON — A federal judge on Thursday said she will halt the Trump administration from ending a program that allowed hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to temporarily live in the United States.
U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani that she will issue a stay on the program, which was set to end later this month. The push to help more than half-a-million Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans is part of a broader legal effort to protect nationals from Ukraine, Afghanistan and other countries who are here legally.
During the hearing, Talwani repeatedly questioned the government's assertion for ending the program — namely that it has the power to do and that it was no longer serving their purpose. She argued that immigrants in the program now face an option of ''fleeing the country'' or staying and ''risk losing everything.''
''The nub of the problem here is that the secretary, in cutting short the parole period afforded to these individuals, has to have a reasoned decision,'' Talwani said, adding that the explanation for ending the program was ''based on an incorrect reading of the law.''
Last month, the administration revoked legal protections for hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, setting them up for potential deportation in 30 days. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said they will lose their legal status on April 24.
They arrived with financial sponsors and were given two-year permits to live and work in the U.S. During that time, the beneficiaries needed to find other legal pathways if they wanted to stay in the U.S. Parole has been a temporary status.
President Donald Trump has been ending legal pathways for immigrants to come to the U.S., implementing campaign promises to deport millions of people who are in the U.S. illegally.
Outside court, immigration advocates, including Guerline Jozef, founder and executive director of the Haitian Bridge Foundation, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said attacks on this program contradict the Trump administration's strategy on immigration.