OAKLAND, Calif. — Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes.
Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes
Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 7, 2024 at 6:32PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Nevada federal prosecutors quietly dismiss former actor Nathan Chasing Horse's long-dormant sex abuse case
Nevada federal prosecutors quietly dismiss former actor Nathan Chasing Horse's long-dormant sex abuse case.