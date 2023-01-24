Following an overnight vigil to block demolition of the historic Justus Ramsey House, a Ramsey County judge early Tuesday signed a temporary restraining order to keep the house from being razed, preservationists said.

Tom Schroeder, who has been leading the fight to preserve the 170-year-old stone cottage on the patio of Burger Moe's restaurant, said the clock toward demolition has been stopped for now.

Schroeder, an attorney who lives in the area and owns the historic Waldmann Brewery and Wurstery, said he succeeded in convincing Ramsey County District Judge Laura Nelson to sign the order just after 7 a.m. Preservationists spent the night across from the restaurant on W. 7th Street in an impromptu protest, after St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Monday signed an order that would have allowed the limestone house to be razed.

In his order, Carter called the house "a dangerous structure that requires emergency demolition in order to protect property and people from harm or damage should the structure collapse."

The mayor's order requires Burger Moe's owner Mojtaba Sharifkhani to "immediately abate the property" after obtaining demolition permits. Inspectors found the building to be dangerous and have not been presented with alternative options to preserve it, according to the city.

Schroeder said police were at the site into the evening Monday and workers appeared to be inside the stone house, but the building was not torn down. Police left early Tuesday morning, he said. Protesters stayed. And now, at least temporarily, the house is safe from demolition.

Sharifkhani — who goes by the name Moe Sharif — has been seeking a demolition permit from the city after a wall of the cottage collapsed last summer. The city's Heritage Preservation Commission denied the request Dec. 4, after an impassioned Sharifkhani told commissioners that the cottage, which he said was damaged by stormwater entering through an opening in the roof, was in danger of hurting someone.

The Little Bohemia Neighborhood Association, the Historic Irvine Park Association, Historic St. Paul and the West 7th Fort Road Federation/District 9 Council are all part of a lawsuit filed against Sharifkhani and the city and asked for the temporary restraining order.

Built in 1852, the Justus Ramsey House is the oldest-surviving limestone house from St. Paul's pioneer era and is listed on three historic registers — including the National Register of Historic Places.