Judge finds man charged with stalking Jennifer Aniston is mentally incompetent to stand trial

Prosecutors allege Carwyle had been harassing Aniston with a flood of voicemail, email and social media messages for two years before driving his Chrysler PT Cruiser through the gate of her home in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles on May 5, causing major damage. A security guard stopped him in her driveway until police arrived. Authorities said Aniston was home at the time, but did not come into contact, and no one was injured.