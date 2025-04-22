Judge extends ban on deportations from Colorado stemming from Trump's use of 1798 law

Several federal judges, including Sweeney, issued orders temporarily halting deportations in their areas in response to the initial high court ruling. The ACLU asked the Supreme Court to halt removals from an immigration detention center in North Texas, where a judge had not barred deportations, because it said Venezuelan migrants were given notice in English of their pending removal and not told they had the right to contest it in court. The court barred those removals in an unusual order early Saturday.