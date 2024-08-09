Judge enters not guilty plea for escaped prisoner charged with killing a man while on the run

Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty if Skylar Meade, 32, is convicted of the murder charge in connection with the shooting death of James Mauney. Meade was arraigned on the charge in Nez Perce County on Thursday. When 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans asked if he was ready to enter a plea, Meade's defense attorney Anne Taylor said, ''your honor, he intends to stand silent.''