Judge dismisses murder charges against Atlanta officer in 2019 shooting of unarmed man in closet

ATLANTA — A federal judge has thrown out murder charges against a former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man hiding in a closet.
U.S. District Judge Michael Brown ruled Tuesday that Sung Kim, a 26-year veteran of the Atlanta police department, acted in self defense and shouldn't face charges in the 2019 killing of 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison.
''The evidence for self-defense is so overwhelming it is hard to understand how Georgia could have brought these charges in the first place, much less continued with them over the two-and-a-half years since," Brown wrote in his ruling. ''Defendant's shooting of Mr. Atchison was textbook self-defense.''
Kim was indicted in state court in 2022, but moved his case to federal court because he was assigned to an FBI fugitive task force when the shooting happened and thus was a federal officer.
Atlanta activists have cited Atchison's death as an example of unjustified police violence against Black people. His name was often chanted by Atlanta protesters during Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020.
The shooting also sparked policy changes. The Atlanta Police Department withdrew its officers from federal task forces because task force members weren't allowed to wear body cameras, meaning there is no video of Atchison's shooting. Officers returned after federal agencies began allowing local task force officers to wear cameras.
Atchison was killed on Jan. 22, 2019, after Kim and other task force members tried to arrest him on charges that he stole a woman's purse and cellphone in an armed robbery. Kim retired from the Atlanta Police Department several months later. A Fulton County grand jury indicted Kim on charges that included felony murder and involuntary manslaughter.
Officers forced their way into an apartment, prompting Atchison to jump out of a window, run through a second building and hide beneath a mound of clothes in a closet in another apartment. In his ruling, Brown rejected claims by a state witness that officers violated generally accepted police practices by entering the other apartment and the bedroom where Atchison was hiding.