Judge dismisses lawsuit against Mormon church over how it uses donations

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit alleging that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arm misused hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations by investing it instead of using it for charitable purposes.
U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby said a three-year statute of limitations on fraud claims in Utah passed before the lawsuit was filed in October 2023. The judge also said the plaintiffs failed to adequately show how any fraud had occurred.
The legal action from a group of donors to the church brought renewed scrutiny over how the faith known widely as the Mormon church handles its vast financial holdings. Those holdings are bolstered by so-called ''tithing'' from church members who contribute 10% of their income.
The lawsuit was directed at business and investment entities under the church, which doesn't publicly disclose details about its finances. Attorneys for the plaintiffs wanted an independent entity to oversee donated funds. They also sought class-action certification that could have brought millions of church members into the case.
Church spokesperson Sam Penrod said tithing donations are an ''expression of faith'' that allow it to fulfill its mission.
''These donations are carefully used and wisely managed, under the direction of senior Church leader,'' Penrod said in an emailed statement. ''The legal claims brought against the Church were rightfully dismissed by the court.''
Plaintiffs' attorney Christopher Seeger said the dismissal would make it harder for church members to understand how donations are used.
''For decades members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have contributed 10% of their hard-earned income as tithes, and they have the right to know how these donations are being used,'' Seeger said.