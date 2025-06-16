Diddy juror axed for lack of candor about residency in move defense says hurts jury's diversity

NEW YORK — A judge dismissed a juror in the sex trafficking trial of Sean ''Diddy'' Combs on Monday after concluding that his conflicting answers about where he lives might indicate he had an agenda or wanted to stay on the jury for a purpose.
Judge Arun Subramanian made the ruling after rejecting arguments by Combs' attorneys that it would disrupt the diversity of the jury to replace the Black man with a white juror.
Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges after his September arrest at a New York hotel. He was denied bail multiple times and has remained incarcerated at a federal lockup in Brooklyn ever since.
Subramanian had first announced late Friday that he was dismissing the juror after questions arose over whether he resided in New York or New Jersey most of the time, but multiple defense lawyers protested and the judge waited until Monday to announce his final decision.
The judge said a review of the juror's answers to questions about his residency during jury selection, along with his subsequent responses to similar questions in the robing room, revealed ''clear inconsistencies.''
''Taking these all together, the record raised serious concerns as to the juror's candor and whether he shaded answers to get on and stay on the jury,'' he said.
Subramanian said to leave the juror on the panel could threaten the integrity of the judicial process, and he rejected a defense request that he question him further, saying it could lead to ''another set of shifting answers. … In other words, there's nothing that the juror can say at this point that would put the genie back in the bottle and restore his credibility.''
The judge expressed disappointment that the defense asked him again in a weekend letter to consider the racial makeup of the jury in his ruling as it accused prosecutors of misconduct.