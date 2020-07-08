DETROIT — A federal judge in Detroit has dismissed General Motors' lawsuit alleging that rival Fiat Chrysler paid off union leaders to get better contract terms than GM.
In a ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Borman wrote that GM's alleged injuries were not caused by FCA violating federal racketeering laws. He wrote that GM has not stated a claim that can be granted, so the case must be dismissed.
GM said it disagreed with the ruling and will pursue legal remedies.
The ruling came after a federal appeals court on Monday overturned Borman's order that the CEOs of both companies meet in person to talk about settling the case. But the court denied GM's request to assign the case to another judge.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Evers restarting plans to expand I-94 around Milwaukee
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that he plans to seek federal approval to restart a long-stalled project to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate 94 around Milwaukee.
National
Court: Employers may cite religious objections, not give free birth control
The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Trump administration rules allowing some employers to decline to provide contraceptive coverage on religious or moral grounds, which could leave more than 70,000 women without cost-free birth control.
National
New Mexico mandates police body cameras in wake of protests
New Mexico will require that all state and local police officers wear body cameras in response to concern about excessive use of force by law enforcement, under a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
National
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen in fall
Vice President Mike Pence later suggested that future COVID-19 relief bills could be tied to reopening schools.
National
Virginia eliminates huge backlog of untested rape kits
Virginia has eliminated a backlog of thousands of untested rape kits, becoming only the seventh state in the country to do so, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said Wednesday.