Judge dismisses corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK — A federal judge dismissed New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ corruption case on Wednesday, acquiescing to the Justice Department’s extraordinary request to set aside criminal charges so the Democrat could help with President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.
The judge, though, denied prosecutors the ability to potentially bring the criminal case back after the mayoral election. Judge Dale E. Ho’s order to dismiss the case ‘’with prejudice’’ spares Adams from having to govern in a way that pleases Trump, or potentially risk having the Republican’s Justice Department revive the charges.
The judge said he wasn’t opining on the merits of the case, but that courts can’t force prosecutors to move forward. Still, he expressed qualms about the government’s move.
‘‘Everything here smacks of a bargain: dismissal of the indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions,‘’ Ho wrote. He said he found it ‘’disturbing’’ that public officials might get special treatment from prosecutors by complying with policy goals.
He rejected an alternative the Justice Department had sought — dismissing it ‘’without prejudice,‘’ which would have left room for the charges to be refiled.
‘‘Dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the mayor’s freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents,‘’ the judge wrote.
Adams declined to address the case’s dismissal at an unrelated event Wednesday. Messages seeking comment were sent to prosecutors, Adams’ lawyer and City Hall.
The Justice Department said in a statement that the case had been ‘’an example of political weaponization and a waste of resources.‘’