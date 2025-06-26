Judge dismisses authors' copyright lawsuit against Meta over AI training

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge sided with Facebook parent Meta Platforms in dismissing a copyright infringement lawsuit from a group of authors who accused the company of stealing their works to train its artificial intelligence technology.
The Wednesday ruling from U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria was the second in a week from San Francisco's federal court to dismiss major copyright claims from book authors against the rapidly developing AI industry.
Chhabria found that 13 authors who sued Meta ''made the wrong arguments'' and tossed the case. But the judge also said that the ruling is limited to the authors in the case and does not mean that Meta's use of copyrighted materials is lawful.
''This ruling does not stand for the proposition that Meta's use of copyrighted materials to train its language models is lawful,'' Chhabria wrote. ''It stands only for the proposition that these plaintiffs made the wrong arguments and failed to develop a record in support of the right one.''
Lawyers for the plaintiffs — a group of well-known writers that includes comedian Sarah Silverman and authors Jacqueline Woodson and Ta-Nehisi Coates — said in a statement that the "court ruled that AI companies that ‘feed copyright-protected works into their models without getting permission from the copyright holders or paying for them' are generally violating the law. Yet, despite the undisputed record of Meta's historically unprecedented pirating of copyrighted works, the court ruled in Meta's favor. We respectfully disagree with that conclusion.''
Meta said it appreciates the decision.
''Open-source AI models are powering transformative innovations, productivity and creativity for individuals and companies, and fair use of copyright material is a vital legal framework for building this transformative technology,'' the Menlo Park, California-based company said in a statement.
Although Meta prevailed in its request to dismiss the case, it could turn out to be a pyrrhic victory. In his 40-page ruling, Chhabria repeatedly indicated reasons to believe that Meta and other AI companies have turned into serial copyright infringers as they train their technology on books and other works created by humans, and seemed to be inviting other authors to bring cases to his court presented in a manner that would allow them to proceed to trial.