A Hennepin County District Judge overseeing the prosecution of four former officers charged in the May 25 killing of George Floyd denied a prosecution request for 48-hour seal on filings in the case.

Judge Peter Cahill announced the decision at a hearing Thursday after a defense attorney moved Monday to file into evidence a video and transcript from Floyd’s arrest by Minneapolis police in May 2019 — a year before he died in custody on a south Minneapolis street corner.

Cahill said the video “shows what basically everybody already knows: George Floyd was arrested on a previous occasion.” He said he would not build in any additional time lag on the release of filings in the case, but added that he won’t allow audio, video or photos attached to future filings.

A media coalition, including the Star Tribune, opposed the motion and received the document as a party in an ongoing dispute over what documents are public in the case. The motion, filed by lawyer Earl Gray, highlights similarities in Floyd’s behavior in 2019 to what was seen on video in his fatal 2020 encounter with police.

“I do find that this was good faith on Mr. Gray’s part because I left the door open,” Cahill said of his filings. He added that he had closed the door on admitting evidence of an armed robbery in Texas involving Floyd. Had Gray’s filings included specifics of that case, that would have been in bad faith, Cahill said.

According to Gray’s memo about the earlier arrest, three police officers were working to get Floyd to respond to commands to show his hands, stop moving around and spit out something he had put in his mouth. Floyd cried out for his “mama” and told police, “Don’t shoot me, man,” according to the memo.

Three days later, neither Gray’s memo nor the video were listed on the public website set up by the court, although the prosecution’s motion to seal all exhibits and other filings for at least 48 hours was posted on the website.

“This will permit the parties to review those filings before they are made available to the public and, if necessary, to notify the Court within two business days of their intent to oppose public disclosure,” wrote prosecutor Matthew Frank.

If one party objects to public disclosure, the documents would remain under seal beyond the two days while the parties made oral or written arguments. This would ensure that “potentially confidential, prejudicial, or inadmissible information is not improperly or prematurely released,” Frank wrote.

Multiple legal analysts, however, said shielding the documents likely violates the public’s right to access court proceedings.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law Prof. Raleigh Hannah Levine, who specializes in First Amendment issues, said the U.S. Supreme Court heavily favors the public’s right to access pretrial activity.

“It is a rare case in which the value of public access will not outweigh privacy or other concerns,” Levine said. Motions such as Frank’s “largely don’t succeed at the higher court,” she added.

Gray argued in his latest motion that Floyd’s behavior in the 2019 encounter is relevant to his client’s defense because prosecutors have presented a “false narrative” by portraying Floyd as a “law-abiding citizen that was afraid for his life.”

Cahill has yet to rule on other significant pretrial motions that were argued Sept. 11. Pending are motions to dismiss the charges against the former officers, to try them separately, and to change the venue of any upcoming trials because of pretrial publicity.

Gray represents Thomas Lane, who is charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. Former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao face the same charges, while former officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck, is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.