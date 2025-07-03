Judge denies bid by the suspect in Tupac Shakur's killing for a new trial in a jailhouse fight

LAS VEGAS — Duane ''Keffe D'' Davis, who is awaiting trial in the 1996 killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur, has lost a bid for a new trial in a separate battery case tied to a jailhouse fight.
The ruling came Wednesday after a tense hearing in a Las Vegas courtroom that underscored the high-profile status of the defendant and his upcoming trial in one of hip-hop's most infamous crimes.
The jurors who convicted Davis of battery in the jailhouse fight were put on the witness stand Wednesday. One by one, each of them denied claims by Davis' son and a man who describes himself as a journalist that they overheard one of the jurors talking about the battery case during a lunch break ahead of deliberations.
Both Davis' son, Duane Davis Jr., and the self-described journalist, Richard Bond, testified Wednesday about hearing the juror's comments in the hallway outside of the courtroom on the final day of a two-day trial in April.
''Those two witnesses do have a relationship and a bias and a motive to testify in a certain way, whether subconsciously or not,'' Clark County District Judge Nadia Krall said while ruling from the bench.
It was revealed Wednesday when prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo questioned the men separately that they considered each other friends, that Bond had been sending money to both Duane Davis and his son, and that Bond had advised them to fire their attorney, Carl Arnold.
''Ever taken a class on journalistic ethics?'' DiGiacomo asked Bond.
''No, I have not taken a class on journalistic ethics," Bond said.