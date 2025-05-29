Judge denies bail to crypto investor charged with kidnapping and torturing man in posh NYC townhouse

NEW YORK — A grand jury has indicted a cryptocurrency investor who was charged with kidnapping and torturing a man for weeks in an upscale Manhattan townhouse in order to gain access to his Bitcoin.
John Woeltz, 37, has been jailed since his arrest Friday outside the luxury rental, where an Italian national told police he was severely beaten, drugged, shocked with electrical wires and dangled over a ledge by captors seeking the password to his digital assets.
Woeltz's alleged accomplice, William Duplessie, surrendered to police Tuesday and is awaiting his own indictment.
At the hearing Thursday, an attorney for Woeltz requested his client be released on a $2 million bond, citing his lack of criminal record, philosophy degree and professional accomplishments.
''He's been very successful in the technology world,'' the attorney, Wayne Gosnell, told a Manhattan judge, adding that his client ''has every intention to fight this case.''
The judge denied bail for Woeltz, who did not appear in court.
Gosnell also requested that Woeltz not be required to turn over firearms that he legally owns in Kentucky. And he disputed the prosecutor's earlier claims that his client owned a private jet and helicopter.
''He has no means to flee,'' Gosnell said.