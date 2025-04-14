HARRISBURG, Pa. — Judge denies bail for man accused of setting arson fire at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence.
Judge denies bail for man accused of setting arson fire at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence
Judge denies bail for man accused of setting arson fire at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence.
The Associated Press
April 14, 2025 at 10:16PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Judge denies bail for man accused of setting arson fire at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence
Judge denies bail for man accused of setting arson fire at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence.