NEW YORK — Judge delays Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case until after the November presidential election.
Judge delays Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case until after the November presidential election
Judge delays Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case until after the November presidential election.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 6, 2024 at 5:08PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Brazilian investigators say cockpit audio indicates problems with plane's de-icing system in last month's deadly crash
Brazilian investigators say cockpit audio indicates problems with plane's de-icing system in last month's deadly crash.