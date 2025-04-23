Judge castigates Trump administration for 'bad faith' in Abrego Garcia's deportation case

''For weeks, Defendants have sought refuge behind vague and unsubstantiated assertions of privilege, using them as a shield to obstruct discovery and evade compliance with this Court's orders,'' U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis wrote an the order Tuesday. ''Defendants have known, at least since last week, that this Court requires specific legal and factual showings to support any claim of privilege. Yet they have continued to rely on boilerplate assertions. That ends now.''