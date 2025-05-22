Wires

Judge blocks Trump's executive order to shut down the Education Department

Judge blocks Trump's executive order to shut down the Education Department.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 2:58PM

WASHINGTON — Judge blocks Trump's executive order to shut down the Education Department.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out

US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out.

Wires

Senate votes to block California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035

Wires

Judge blocks Trump's executive order to shut down the Education Department