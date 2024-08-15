Judge becomes fastest to reach 300 homers, Soto connects again as Yankees beat White Sox 10-2

Oswaldo Cabrera got the Yankees going when he singled leading off the seventh against Justin Anderson and became the first Yankee to score from second on a sacrifice fly since Jorge Posada against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 19, 2000, Cabrera did it when right fielder Dominic Fletcher ran down Alex Verdugo's drive against Dominic Leone (0-2) in the gap, hanging onto the ball and rolling on the warning track after he tried to avoid a sliding Luis Robert Jr. Posada did it standing up when left fielder Ron Gant lost track of the outs.