Judge bars Trump administration from shrinking agencies that fund libraries, settle labor disputes

Twenty-one states sued over Trump's March 14 executive order, which directed the agencies to eliminate every program that isn't mandated by law and to cut staffers and all other functions to the bare minimum allowed by statute. The states said the ''shredding'' of the agencies puts hundreds of millions of dollars of grant funding at risk and hurts the general public. Threatened programs include a braille library in Washington, a literacy program in California, and a program supporting veterans in Rhode Island, according to the lawsuit.