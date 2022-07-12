The color yellow has become a symbol of solidarity for the family of Jay Boughton, a youth baseball coach fatally shot in a fit of road rage last summer. But as his accused killer is on trial, the judge ruled Tuesday that supporters can't wear it inside the courtroom.

"The whole point is to bring his voice to the courtroom because he no longer has one," said Boughton's brother-in-law Stephen Robinson. "You can't put this light out."

Judge Nicole Engisch said the ruling is effective Wednesday to ensure a fair trial after attorneys for defendant Jamal Lindsey Smith, 34, of Chicago, motioned to prohibit yellow clothing so as to not influence the jury. Smith is charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection to the drive-by shooting last July. Boughton was driving home to Crystal on Hwy. 169 with his teenage son from a baseball game July 6 when, according to testimony, Smith was allegedly speeding and swerving next to Boughton, who honked, flipped his middle finger and was then shot.

An assistant Hennepin County medical examiner, Lorren Jackson, said a single gunshot wound below Boughton's left ear lobe caused the homicide. Jackson said the bullet struck his arteries and he bled to death.

Jackson was the first to testify Tuesday after 10 witnesses took the stand Monday. He noted signs of medical intervention, such as the chest injury from CPR efforts, and stippling abrasions near the left ear lobe indicating a close range of fire within several feet and that the bullet passed through glass.

While defense attorney Emmett Donnelly successfully motioned that decorum needs to be controlled for courtroom gallery spectators, his request to remove members of the family during autopsy was denied. Engisch instead advised spectators to make no audible reactions to any evidence. Relatives silently wiped away tears while wife Kristin Boughton maintained a downward gaze.

Smith Jamal Smith CREDIT: Hennepin County jail

Robinson said while they are saddened and disappointed by the ruling, they will honor the court's decision and encourage supporters to continue wearing yellow outside the courtroom. He added that the color had nothing to do with swaying jurors.

"It was all about bringing Jay's light to the courtroom," he said.

The majority of Tuesday was spent on procedural introduction of evidence from various law enforcement officials— a stark contrast to emotional testimony from Boughton's wife and teenage son, Harrison, on Monday.

Minneapolis police officer Benjamin Chaput briefly testified about recovering the stolen SUV from Chicago driven by Smith in north Minneapolis

Jennifer Modlin, who works at a Fridley towing company, testified that it was brought to their facility July 21 and after seeing a TVnews report, she realized a few days later it was the SUV that Plymouth police were asking the public to help find.

Lori Cody, an employee of an animal hospital in Arden Hills, testified that a woman from St. Louis Park who Smith was dating, Rondelle Hardin, brought her pit bull to the hospital, and there is video surveillance of the SUV coming into the parking lot that Cody shared with police.

A 31-year crime scene investigator with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, John Wilke, testified that he went to the Plymouth Police Department to process the SUV, which had distinct damage to the rear bumper. Wilke recovered a prescription receipt for Smith in the front passenger side door as well as an ID card for "J Smith" from Ron's Staffing Service, Inc. out of Illinois.

Plymouth Capt. Michael Reed said the SUV was rented by Hardin April 19 and flagged as stolen May 15. A warrant was issued to search her home where investigators recovered mailings to Smith.

After 11 witnesses took the stand Tuesday, prosecutor Dan Allard said that they are "substantially ahead of schedule" and may have a shorter day Wednesday because several out-of-state witnesses can't be here until Thursday.