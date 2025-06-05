Judge and lawmakers question the Trump administration's plan to gut Job Corps centers

Members of Congress and a federal judge are questioning the Trump administration's plan to shut down Job Corps centers nationwide and halt a residential career training program for low-income youth that was established more than 50 years ago.
The Department of Labor last week announced a nationwide ''pause of operations'' for dozens of Job Corps centers run by private contractors. The department cited an internal review that concluded the program was costly and had a low success rate.
The review also identified safety issues at the residential campuses. The Department of Labor said it would transition students and staff out of the locations by June 30.
The program was designed for teenagers and young adults who struggled to finish high school in traditional school settings and then go on to obtain training and find jobs. Participants received tuition-free housing, meals and health care.
Critics have argued that closing the campuses would leave young people homeless and deprive them of opportunities and hope. They also maintained the Trump administration did not have legal authority to suspend Job Corps because it was created by Congress.
Lawmakers asked Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer about the decision when she appeared before the House Education and Workforce Committee on Thursday.
''Job Corps, which you know has bipartisan support in Congress, trains young, low-income people, and helps them find good-paying jobs and provides housing for a population that might otherwise be without a home,'' U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott said.
Scott, a Virginia Democrat, read from a letter Chavez-DeRemer wrote in support of Job Corps last year. The letter said the program increased participants' employment and wages, and decreased their reliance on public benefits.