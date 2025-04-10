WASHINGTON — Judge allows Trump administration mandate that everyone in the country illegally must register to move forward.
Judge allows Trump administration mandate that everyone in the country illegally must register to move forward
Judge allows Trump administration mandate that everyone in the country illegally must register to move forward.
The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 8:49PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
New York City mayor says a family of Spanish tourists, including 3 children, died in helicopter crash that killed 6
New York City mayor says a family of Spanish tourists, including 3 children, died in helicopter crash that killed 6.