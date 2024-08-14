NEW YORK — Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month.
Wires
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 14, 2024 at 1:11PM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month.