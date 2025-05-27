Judge accuses the Trump administration of 'manufacturing' chaos in migrant deportation case

WASHINGTON — A federal judge suggested the Trump administration was ''manufacturing'' chaos and said he hoped that ''reason can get the better of rhetoric'' in a scathing order in a case about government efforts to deport a handful of migrants from various countries to South Sudan.
In the order published Monday evening, Judge Brian Murphy wrote that he had given the Trump administration ''remarkable flexibility with minimal oversight'' in the case and emphasized the numerous times he attempted to work with the government.
''From the course of conduct, it is hard to come to any conclusion other than that Defendants invite a lack of clarity as a means of evasion,'' the Boston-based Murphy wrote in the 17-page order.
Murphy oversees a case in which immigration advocates are attempting to prevent the Trump administration from sending migrants they're trying to deport from the U.S. to countries that they're not from without giving them a meaningful chance to protest their removal.
The judge said the men couldn't advocate for themselves
In a hearing last week called to address reports that eight immigrants had been sent to South Sudan, Murphy said the men hadn't been able to argue that the deportation could put them in danger.
But instead of ordering the government to return the men to the U.S. for hearings — as the plaintiffs wanted — he gave the government the option of holding the hearings in Djibouti where the plane had flown on its way to South Sudan as long as the men remained in U.S. government custody. Days later, the Trump administration filed another motion saying that Murphy was requiring them to hold ''dangerous criminals in a sensitive location."
But in his order Monday he emphasized repeatedly that it was the government's ''own suggestion'' that they be allowed to process the men's claims while they were still abroad.