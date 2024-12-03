Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult lead thriller about the real FBI manhunt for a white supremacist leader

''To play a character like that, you have to try and understand them as best as possible,'' Hoult said. ''To do that, you have to figure out their way of living and also what made them the way they are. That means taking in a lot of the information that they would have taken in that shaped their ideology and beliefs, which is a horrible place to go to because it's not stuff that you necessarily want filling your every day and to have those thoughts flowing through your head.''