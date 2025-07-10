Judas Priest, Rick Springfield, John Oates and Bob Geldof reflect on 40 years of Live Aid

At John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, Springfield performed between Run-DMC and REO Speedwagon — just a taste of the diversity of performers featured on the transnational lineup. ''Run-DMC, I remember thinking, ‘What is this? Three guys talking over a record player. What is that? Little did I know that it was about to change the whole game,'' he says, laughing. He remembers playing an electric set — no ''Jessie's Girl,'' because ''back then, it was just my first hit. ... It hadn't gone on to become this cultural thing."