Juan Soto's RBI double leads Mets over Marlins 2-0 for 5-game winning streak

Signed to a record $765 million, 15-year contract in December, Soto drove a cutter to the opposite field in left-center off Valente Bellozo (0-1) to score Francisco Lindor, who singled to start the inning for the second of his three hits. Soto also singled for his first multihit game with the Mets. He has hits in nine of his first 10 games this season.