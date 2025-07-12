Juan Soto's 435-foot homer lifts Mets over Royals 3-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Juan Soto homered to lead the New York Mets past the Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Saturday.
Soto's two-run shot into the right field fountains opened the scoring in the fourth. Over his last 20 games, Soto has nine home runs and 19 RBIs.
Frankie Montas (2-1) threw first-pitch strikes to 14 of 19 batters while allowing a run on four hits and striking out five.
Kyle Isbel and Jonathan India opened the sixth with doubles, reducing the Mets lead to 2-1. India had two of the Royals four hits, both doubles.
Reed Garrett relieved Montas and permitted India to advance on a wild pickoff attempt before retiring the heart of the Royals lineup, stranding the tying run.
Jeff McNeil's two-out RBI single capped the scoring in the ninth.
Edwin Díaz allowed a walk in two hitless frames, earning his 19th save.
Scheduled Royals starter Michael Lorenzen missed the game with illness.