Juan Soto starting to eliminate teams from negotiations, agent Scott Boras says

''When you're going through these things, he's just got a lot of information to meld through,'' agent Scott Boras said Tuesday after the Los Angeles Dodgers' news conference to introduce Blake Snell, another of his clients. ''We've had meetings with a number of franchises. He's begun the process of eliminating teams and doing things and so he's — Juan is a very methodical thinker. So we'll see. But I don't think anything is imminent in the near future.''