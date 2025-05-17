Juan Soto greeted with standing jeer in Yankee Stadium return, then touches heart with helmet

NEW YORK — Fans rose to their feet for Juan Soto's Yankee Stadium return in a rare standing jeer, and he responded by taking off his helmet, tipping it to the crowd and touching it against his heart.
Having spurned the Yankees' riches for the Mets' even greater fortunes, Soto was the center of attention back in the Bronx, wearing bright orange wristbands that could be spotted from the farthest seats.
''I talked to him a couple of days ago and he's ready. He knows what's coming,'' Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said before Friday night's Subway Series matchup. ''He's just got to enjoy it, embrace it and be himself.''
Soto walked in the first inning against Carlos Rodón and stole second but was stranded. When he jogged to right field in the bottom half, many of the Bleacher Creatures turned their backs on him.
He walked again in the fourth and scored on Brandon Nimmo's single, cutting the Mets' deficit to 4-1.
Yankees fans had wanted him to remain in their lineup, hitting second ahead of Aaron Judge. New York acquired Soto from San Diego in December 2023 and he helped them reach the World Series for the first time since 2009. Then he left the Bronx as a free agent after one season in pinstripes for a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the Mets, a team with two World Series titles to the Yankees' 27.
Soto turned down a $760 million, 16-year offer from the Yankees, feeling more appreciated when Mets owner Steve Cohen included personal security for the outfielder and his family, free use of a luxury suite and up to four premium tickets.
Used to getting nearly every player their team pursued, Yankees fans were enraged.