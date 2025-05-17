Juan Soto greeted with standing jeer in Yankee Stadium return, then touches heart with helmet

Yankees fans had wanted him to remain in their lineup, hitting second ahead of Aaron Judge. New York acquired Soto from San Diego in December 2023 and he helped them reach the World Series for the first time since 2009. Then he left the Bronx as a free agent after one season in pinstripes for a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the Mets, a team with two World Series titles to the Yankees' 27.