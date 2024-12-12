Juan Soto gets free luxury suite and up to 4 premium tickets for home games in $765M Mets deal

Soto has a contingent right to opt out of the agreement after the 2029 World Series to become a free agent again. But the Mets have an option to negate that opt-out provision by increasing the yearly salaries for 2030-39 by $4 million annually to $50 million and raising the total value to $805 million. If the club does not exercise its option to negate the opt-out provision by the third day after the World Series, Soto can make his opt-out decision by the fifth day after the Series.