Juan Soto drives in go-ahead run in 10th to help Mets rally past Orioles 7-6

BALTIMORE — Juan Soto singled in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, and the New York Mets hit three home runs in a 7-6 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.
New York trailed 6-2 before rallying past the Orioles to improve to 5-34 when trailing after seven innings.
Ronny Mauricio, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso homered for the Mets, who are in hot pursuit of first-place Philadelphia in the NL East.
Soto hit the first pitch from Yennier Cano (1-5) to score Lindor in the 10th, and Huascar Brazobán worked the bottom half for his second save.
Edwin Diaz (4-0) pitched the ninth inning for New York.
The Orioles got an immaculate inning — three strikeouts on nine pitches — from rookie starter Brandon Young, and Jackson Holliday homered for a 6-2 lead in the seventh.
Young's immaculate inning came in the fifth. After Jesse Winker and Jeff McNeil struck out swinging, Luis Torres looked at a third strike to end the first immaculate inning by an Oriole since Kevin Guzman against Cleveland on April 23, 2018.
Young returned in the sixth to lose a 1-0 lead and the bid for his first big league win. Mauricio opened the sixth with a shot over the right-field scoreboard, and successive doubles by Brett Baty and Brandon Nimmo put the Mets in front.