LOS ANGELES — J.T. Miller scored on a power play 1:36 into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Miller scored from the right faceoff circle on a slap shot for his 31st of the season. Vancouver earned its second straight win and remained on top of the Western Conference.

Elias Pettersson, who signed an eight-year extension with the Canucks on Saturday, scored in the second period. He became the seventh player in franchise history to record at least 30 goals in three straight seasons.

The 25-year-old Swede is one point shy from 400 in his career. He has 165 goals and 399 points in 389 games, which puts him on track for the second-fewest games by a Canucks player to reach the milestone. Pavel Bure did it in 360 games.

Thatcher Demko stopped 23 shots and picked up his NHL-leading 32nd win. Demko made a great glove save on Alex Turcotte on a 2-on-1 breakaway two minutes into the third period. Drew Doughty also had a shot carom off the left post one minute later.

Quinn Hughes had the second assist on Pettersson's goal and became the fourth defenseman in NHL history to record three consecutive 60-assist seasons. The others were Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque.

Trevor Moore scored for Los Angeles, and Cam Talbot made 29 saves.

Despite the loss, the Kings moved into a tie with Vegas for third place in the Pacific Division.

The Kings opened the scoring midway through the first period when Phillip Danault forced Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek into a turnover behind the net. Danault then passed to Moore, who was set up near the crease and put a wrist shot into the net for his 24th goal of the season and third in five games.

Pettersson responded at 16:36 of the second when he skated into the slot from the left faceoff circle, eluded three Kings defensemen and put in a wrist shot. Talbot was screened by Vancouver's Conor Garland and Los Angeles' Jacob Moverare on the play.

Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy saw his first action since Jan. 20. He missed 17 games due to a fractured knuckle after he was struck on a hand by a shot against Toronto.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Vegas on Thursday.

Kings: Host Ottawa on Thursday.

