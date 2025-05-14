J.P. Crawford's single in the 11th gives Mariners 2-1 win over Yankees to end 4-game skid

SEATTLE — J.P. Crawford hit an RBI single down the left-field line in the 11th inning as the Seattle Mariners ended their four-game losing streak by beating the New York Yankees 2-1 on Tuesday night.
With runners at the corners and nobody out, Crawford poked a single off Tim Hill (3-1) that just barely stayed fair to plate Leody Taveras and end a game in which both starting pitchers were brilliant.
Seattle reliever Casey Legumina (3-1) got the victory.
Bryan Woo tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings and was close to perfect while dueling New York left-hander Max Fried, whose 1.05 ERA entering the contest was the third-lowest in franchise history by a Yankee through his first eight starts in a season. The Seattle right-hander allowed just two Yankees hitters to reach second base.
Fried, meanwhile, was similarly stellar across five innings of one-run ball. The crafty lefty yielded only four hits, but one of them was an RBI double from Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh that easily could have been a two-run home run.
The Yankees tied it in the ninth on a fielder's choice by Anthony Volpe.
Key moment
In a tough lefty-on-lefty matchup against Hill, Crawford elected for a first-pitch swinging approach. He got a sinker down the middle and low in the zone from Hill and pounced, with the ball landing just a couple feet to the right of the foul line in left field.