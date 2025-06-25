Journey man: Mets pitcher Jonathan Pintaro takes improbable path to majors

''This is a kid that continues to get people out," Mendoza said. "It's kind of like a funky delivery, you know? Got a combination of a sinker and a cutter. So, pretty special day for him. Dream come true. And look, with the way where we're at bullpen-wise, this is a guy that can give us up to 75-80 pitches if we need to. So, looking for length here, and we'll go from there.''