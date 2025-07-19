Sports

Journalism rallies with final burst to win Haskell Invitational

July 19, 2025 at 10:43PM

OCEANPORT, N.J. — Journalism launched a dramatic rally to win the $1 million Haskell Invitational on Saturday at Monmouth Park.

It was Journalism's first race since the Triple Crown. He was the only colt to contest all three legs, winning the Preakness while finishing second to Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Heavily favored at 2-5 odds, Journalism broke poorly under jockey Umberto Rispoli and wound up trailing the early leaders. He kicked into gear rounding the final turn to find Gosger and Goal Oriented locked in a dogfight for the lead. It appeared one of them would be the winner until Journalism roared down the center of the track to win by a half-length.

''You feel like you're on a diesel,'' Rispoli said. ''He's motoring and motoring. You never know when he's going to take off. To do what he did today again, it's unbelievable.''

Gosger held on for second, a neck ahead of Goal Oriented.

The Haskell victory was Journalism's sixth in nine starts for Southern California-based trainer Michael McCarthy, and earned the colt a berth in the $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar on Nov. 1.

Journalism paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10.

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

