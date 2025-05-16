Journalism is the horse to beat in the Preakness. But recent trends show it won't be easy

BALTIMORE — Leave it to two seasoned, Hall of Fame trainers with 15 combined Preakness Stakes victories to turn up the heat on a competitor a few days before the big race.
D. Wayne Lukas said to Michael McCarthy, ''I think, Mike, it's your race to lose.'' Bob Baffert jokingly piled on, ''Yeah, Mike, it's your race to lose.''
McCarthy's Journalism is the 8-5 morning line favorite to win the 150th rendition of the Preakness on Saturday after finishing a strong second to Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby. Sovereignty is not running after his team decided to skip it for extra rest and aim for the Belmont Stakes next month, a notable absence that makes the Derby runner-up the top choice in a field of nine.
''There's some other very talented horses, but the horse to beat without a doubt is Journalism,'' said Mark Casse, trainer of Preakness contender Sandman, who opened at 4-1 and is set to be ridden by accomplished jockey John Velazquez. ''Everybody's got to beat Journalism. It's how everybody can rebound and come back in two weeks.''
Journalism, Sandman and Lukas' American Promise are the only Preakness horses who ran in the Derby two weeks ago. Sandman was seventh after struggling with mud getting kicked up into his face, and American Promise finished 16th after running into trouble early and late in the 19-horse race at Churchill Downs that is typically chaotic.
Baffert has won the middle leg of the Triple Crown a record eight times and would make it nine if Goal Oriented gets the job done from the inside No. 1 post. Lukas has seven victories in this race and can tie Baffert if American Promise helps him go back-to-back in the Preakness after winning last year with long shot Seize the Grey.
''He's better this week than he was the week before the Derby,'' the 89-year-old Lukas said of American Promise, a son of 2018 Triple Crown champion Justify, who was trained by Baffert. ''Whether that helps us or not, I don't know but we got no excuses in this barn. It might be when Journalism gets down with us. I don't know. We'll see.''
In his next breath, Lukas said, ''I think Journalism is beatable.'' How so?