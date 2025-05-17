Sports

Journalism is nearly the odds-on favorite to win the Preakness. Post time is set for 7:01 p.m. EDT

Journalism is nearly the odds-on favorite to win the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

The Associated Press
May 17, 2025 at 10:02PM

BALTIMORE — Journalism is nearly the odds-on favorite to win the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

The Kentucky Derby runner-up was bet down to 6-5 just over an hour before the 150th running of the middle leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. Post time is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. EDT at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Journalism opened as the 8-5 morning line favorite in a field of nine that does not include Derby winner Sovereignty, whose owners and trainer Bill Mott decided to skip the Preakness given the two-week turnaround and aim for the Belmont Stakes.

Bob Baffert is going for a record-extending 18th victory in a Triple Crown race with Goal Oriented. Fellow Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas can tie Baffert's mark of eight Preakness wins if American Promise finishes first, after being 16th out of 19 in the Derby.

This is set to be the last Preakness at the old Pimlico before it's torn down and rebuilt. The Preakness is scheduled to be held at nearby Laurel Park, between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., next year before a planned return to the new Pimlico in 2027.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

about the writer

about the writer

STEPHEN WHYNO

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Herta rebounds from Indy 500 qualifying wreck to make the field. Armstrong still has work to do

Colton Herta began qualifying day for the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday with a trip to the infield care center after a scary wreck in Turn 1, and he ended it with a backup car that was safely in the race Memorial Day weekend.

Sports

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele will play Game 6 at Dallas after unexpected death of his father

Sports

Palou and Penske set pace in 1st stage of Indy 500 qualifying. Andretti in danger of missing race