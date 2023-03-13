More from Star Tribune
Business
How Minnesota's venture-backed businesses navigated Silicon Valley Bank's collapse
Before the federal government stepped in this past weekend, several Minnesota startups worried about making payroll after the bank closed late last week.
Vikings
Peterson won't return to Vikings, joins Steelers
Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, said Monday his representatives were unable to come to terms with the Vikings.
St. Paul
Former University of St. Thomas track athlete charged with sexually assaulting freshman student
The woman left the party and was assaulted in a bedroom where male track athletes and her attacker lived, the criminal complaint read.
High Schools
Prep Athletes of the Week: Minnetonka goalie Kaizer Nelson nets a state title
After a season of setting school records, Nelson wound up with the Class 2A championship.
TV & Media
Minnesota-raised comic Kareem Rahma is taking the internet by storm
The U of M grad has incorporated pizza, cabbies and George Floyd's death into his various projects.