NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi scored 40 seconds into overtime to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-4 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, and extend the team's stretch of consecutive games unbeaten in regulation to a franchise-record 18.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists, Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist each had a goal and an assist and Mark Jankowski also scored for Nashville, which last lost a game in regulation on Feb. 15 and is 16-0-2 since.

Juuse Saros made 31 saves.

William Karlsson scored a goal and assisted on another, Ivan Barbashev, Brett Howden and Shea Theodore also scored and Jiri Patera made 30 saves for Vegas, which had won three in a row. Anthony Mantha had two assists.

Josi skated in from the right side before slipping the puck past Patera for the winner.

The teams entered Tuesday in the Western Conference's top two positions for the wild card.

The Knights took a 3-0 first-period lead. Barbashev scored the 100th goal of his career at 2:45 of the opening period, converting on a one-timer off of a two-on-one rush with Jack Eichel for a 1-0 lead.

Howden followed at 5:08, collecting a loose puck in the slot and firing a wrist shot just under the crossbar. Theodore made it 3-0 with 3:17 remaining in the first with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Jankowski scored with 5:27 remaining in the second, but Karlsson restored Vegas' three-goal lead with 56.7 left in the eriod.

O'Reilly cut the deficit to 2 at 5:52 of the third and Forsberg cut it to one with 7:43 remaining.

The goal was Forsberg's 40th of the season, the second time in his career that he's reached the 40-goal mark.

Vegas challenged the goal thinking Jason Zucker was offside on the play, but after a lengthy review, it was allowed to stand.

Nyquist scored on the ensuing power play that Nashville was given due to Vegas' lost challenge.

