Wendell Moore Jr. and Josh Minott head the Timberwolves roster for the NBA Summer League team, July 7-16. The Wolves will play in Las Vegas and be coached by assistant Max Lefevre.

Moore and Minott were 2022 draft picks and played for Iowa in the G League and the Wolves last season. Italian guard Matteo Spagnolo, taken 50th overall in 2022, is on the roster.

The Wolves' top pick in Thursday's draft, G-League guard Leonard Miller, is on the team. He was taken in the second round, 33rd overall. Their other pick, UCLA guard Jaylen Clark (53rd overall), won't play as he is recovering from an Achilles' injury.

Other summer leaguers include Brandon Williams, who was in 24 NBA games for Portland in 2021-22; former Champlin Park standout Theo John, who played at Marquette and Duke and was in the G League last season; Feron Hunt, who has played two NBA games for the Knicks; and ex-Purdue standout Trevion Williams.

Players coming directly from college are Brendan Adams (George Washington) and Kris Bankston (Norfolk State). Kok Yat of Overtime Elite also will join.

Two Australian professional league players, Sam Waardenburg and Jaylin Galloway, are rostered. Waardenburg played at Miami-Florida.

Iowa Wolves players on the roster are Brian Bowen II, DJ Carton, Javonte Cooke and Phillip Wheeler.

The Wolves' first game is against New Orleans on July 7, followed by Utah on July 10, Atlanta on July 12 and Sacramento on July 13. There are playoff and consolation bracket games.