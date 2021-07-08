Josh Donaldson, who missed the past four games because of a hamstring strain, worked out before tonight's game against Detroit at Target Field and proclaimed himself ready to go.

The third baseman will bat second for the Twins (7:10 p.m., BSN) in a battle of lefthanders as J.A. Happ (4-4, 6.09 ERA) goes for the Twins and Tarik Skubal (5-7, 4.35) pitches for the Tigers.

The teams have a four-game series before the All-Star break.

TIGERS LINEUP

Niko Goodrum, CF

Jonathan Schoop, 1B

Eric Haase, LF

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Zack Short, SS

Willi Castro, 2B

Nomar Mazara, RF

Jake Rogers, C

TWINS LINEUP

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Trevor Larnach, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Miguel Sano, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Andrelton Simmons, SS