Josh Donaldson, who missed the past four games because of a hamstring strain, worked out before tonight's game against Detroit at Target Field and proclaimed himself ready to go.
The third baseman will bat second for the Twins (7:10 p.m., BSN) in a battle of lefthanders as J.A. Happ (4-4, 6.09 ERA) goes for the Twins and Tarik Skubal (5-7, 4.35) pitches for the Tigers.
The teams have a four-game series before the All-Star break.
TIGERS LINEUP
Niko Goodrum, CF
Jonathan Schoop, 1B
Eric Haase, LF
Miguel Cabrera, DH
Jeimer Candelario, 3B
Zack Short, SS
Willi Castro, 2B
Nomar Mazara, RF
Jake Rogers, C
TWINS LINEUP
Jorge Polanco, 2B
Josh Donaldson, 3B
Nelson Cruz, DH
Trevor Larnach, LF
Ryan Jeffers, C
Miguel Sano, 1B
Max Kepler, RF
Gilberto Celestino, CF
Andrelton Simmons, SS