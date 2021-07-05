The White Sox swept a three-game series from the Twins last week in Chicago to quash Minnesota's hopes cutting the distance between the teams by the Fourth of July.

American League Central-leading Chicago is 14½ games ahead of the last place Twins as the teams start a three-game series tonight (6:10, BSN and ESPN) at Target Field.

Twins pitcher Matt Shoemaker, who was designated for assignment during that series, cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Class AAA St. Paul, where he'll try to work back into big league form with the Saints.

Bailey Ober (0-1, 5.84) starts for the Twins against Chicago righthander Dylan Cease (7-3, 3.75).

Twins All-Star rep Nelson Cruz (neck) and third baseman Josh Donaldson (hamstring) are not in the lineup tonight. The Twins are monitoring Donaldson, said manager Rocco Baldelli, to make sure the hamstring isn't aggravated. Cruz's sore neck was exacerbated when he coughed violently, Baldelli said. The veteran DH has been battling a chest cold.

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Tim Anderson, SS

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Jose Abreu, 1B

Brian Goodwin, CF

Yasmani Grandal, C

Gavin Sheets, DH

Andrew Vaughn, LF

Adam Eaton, RF

Leury Garcia, 2B

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 3B

Trevor Larnach, LF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, DH

Nick Gordon, CF

Ben Rortvedt, C

Andrelton Simmons, SS