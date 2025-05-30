Josh Bell homers in the Nationals' 7-run 10th inning in a 9-3 victory over the Mariners

For a good while, it appeared Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore would require little offensive support, considering MLB's strikeout leader racked up eight strikeouts across six shutout innings to up his season total to 101. Gore was buoyed, too, by James Wood's two-RBI double to left field in the sixth inning, and was in line for the victory that instead went to Nationals reliever Jose A. Ferrer (2-2).